Ayisha Modi promised me a house from Rev. Obofour - Psalm Adjeteyfio

b> Psalm Adjeteyfio tackles Ayisha Modi over donation claims

Ayisha Modi speaks on Psalm Adjeteyfio brouhaha



Psalm Adjeteyfio begs for support



Veteran actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio (TT) has disclosed that Ayisha Modi once assured him that she will convince Rev. Isaac Obofour so they can build a house for him in his neighborhood.



TT disclosed this while denying Ayisha Modi’s claims that she gifted him a huge sum of money when he publicly solicited funds sometime in 2021.



Ayisha who earlier slammed Psalm Adjeteyfio for wasting monies donated to cater to his needs also disclosed that she gifted the veteran actor a huge sum of money that couldn’t have rendered him broke enough to beg again.

The music investor in reaction to a viral audio in which TT was captured begging for leftovers from TV Presenter, MzGee, said she donated money as huge as someone’s one-year pay to Psalm Adjeteyfio exactly around the same time the Vice President gifted him an amount of GH₵50,000, among others.



But in a bid to deny Ayisha’s claims, TT said she failed to deliver on her promise to even build him a house.



“She told me that Obofour is like a father to her and that they will come to where I am and purchase a land for me and that they will make sure they build me a house. Ever since, nothing was heard from her. She doesn’t pick my calls until now. Ayisha Modi before all these sent some young people to my house with some soft drinks and GH₵500. After they had left, she called me from the U.S,” He stated in an interview with OkayFM’s Halifax.



Watch the video below



