Ayisha Modi reechoes her love for Stonebwoy and his wife as they mark their 4th marriage anniversary

Ayisha Modi is a staunch supporter of Stonebwoy

Ayisha Modi has reechoed her love for Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla.

The love birds are marking their fourth marriage anniversary today.



Ayisha, who has been an integral part of the family, joined the many people to wish them well on their special day.



In a post-Zionfelix.net has seen, Madam Modi emphasized her love for Stonebwoy and his family.

She prayed for their love to last through their lifetime.



Ayisha Modi wrote: “A good marriage is one were each partner secretly suspects they got the better deal. Love ???? brought you together as husband and wife, And gave each of you a best friend for Life, May the Love that you share last your Lifetime through, As you made a wonderful pair. Happy wedding Anniversary my special people. I love you both with the Love ❤️ of God. @drlouisa_s @stonebwoyb ????????????????. Am missing in this action. I love you my family ????”



