Ayisha Modi’s Instagram account hacked

Aisha Modi popularly known as 'She loves Stonebwoy'

Music investor and popular artiste manager, Ayisha Modi has disclosed that her Instagram account, her most active social media platform has been hacked.



Although it is unclear what necessitated the act, many have concluded that it is perhaps due to her scuffle with the BHIM Camp.



One can recall that, rumours were rife that Ayisha Modi and Stonebwoy’s friendship is in shambles.

It was alleged that their relationship turned sour after reports that they have unfollowed each other hit social media.



Ayisha who could not handle the heat and pressure from Ghanaians came out earlier to clarify issues.



"If you care to know we decided to unfollow each other so that we see reactions from those who will be happy if that happens. Shame on you all and keep on finding problems for people when you have the bigger ones internally. You guys should put some respect on the Stonebwoyb and his brand as well. Enough is Enough! Most Ghanaians are so evil abaaa. Why are Ghanaians like this?? Must you guys always read different meanings to my post here. Don’t I have my private life?? Don’t I have friends who can wrong me?? Please you bloggers should put a stop to what you’ve been doing. There is no problem between Me and my brother Stonebwoy. Even if we have issues it will never be on social media.” She wrote in a post on November 25.



But in a new Twitter post, Ayisha has disclosed that her Instagram account has been hacked.



Ayisha refuted claims that she deliberately deleted her Instagram account adding that she will be more active on Twitter going forward.

“My Instagram account is hacked so I will be more active here.” She wrote on November 27, 2021.



