Aysha Modi cites major reasons why she usually fights on social media

Ayisha Modi has been engaged in series of banters with several Ghanaian celebrities

• Ayisha Modi has said she usually fights against evil, sabotage, and ungratefulness in the showbiz industry

•According to her, she will continue to fight until the entertainment industry witnesses some positive changes



• She maintains insults will not deter her from speaking the truth



Ghanaian music investor, Ayisha Modi has stated reasons for her constant fights and public feuds with several other stakeholders in the entertainment industry.



Aside from gaining a knack for her constant rants on social media, the first thing that comes to mind when Aisha Modi’s name is mentioned is that she means business when she takes up her fight stance against men and women in the showbiz industry.



But stating her motives for engaging in such feuds, Ayisha said she only fights against evil and the lack of appreciation amongst industry players.

Highlighting her reasons for her constant fights on social media, Ayisha Modi in an interview with Graphic showbiz said;



“I don’t just get up and do certain things but as a behind-the-scenes person and by virtue of my affiliation with almost everyone in the industry, I know a lot of things. I know a lot is going on and if it is not taken seriously and dealt with, the industry will go down. In fact, these things are part of the reasons we are here today. There is no growth and we are not hitting places we want to because the sabotage in the industry is too much. If I tell you the things I know you will weep.”



She disclosed instances where some celebrities blocked opportunities from investors who intended to work with their colleagues out of sheer envy.



“We have instances where a company comes to Ghana with an intent to set up and use some celebrities as ambassadors. While that is supposed to be a good thing, you will find some of these celebrities going about bad-mouthing one another to these investors. Those who cannot stand it go back and those who try, don’t succeed. How can we grow with this?” she asked.



“Again, when there is a show, you will get an artiste saying ‘if this person is on the bill, then I will not perform’, another will say, ‘this person is not right for the show’ etc. I have a lot of recordings; I have a lot of conversations and these things are bad, they are not healthy. So, for me, when I see these things, or I know someone doing that yet comes out to pretend, I can’t hold my peace, I need to let people know. Furthermore, people do not know how to repay good with good in this industry. You will help people and in the end, they will sit down and call you names,” She added.

When asked how she reacts to criticisms and attacks on her life, Ayisha said she remains unperturbed.



“I’m not worried at all, the insults do nothing to me, I believe that at the right time when things start unfolding, people will understand the reason I did all that and what I stood for.”



Aisha Modi is widely known as a ‘loudmouth’ in the Ghanaian entertainment industry primarily because she is associated with some big brands in the industry and claims to have supported some well-established artistes as well.



