0
Menu
Entertainment

BBNaija S7: I’m a stripper – Chichi opens up

Chichi 1 Chichi

Mon, 25 Jul 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Big Brother Naija "Level Up" housemate, Chichi has opened up about what she does for a living.

The Edo State native who was born and bred in Anambra State said she is a stripper.

She made this known on stage before she was admitted into the house by Ebuka Obi Uchendu and confirmed it again to fellow housemates as she introduced herself.

Chichi was among the 13 housemates who entered the house on Sunday, the second day of the season seven launch.

“I’m an exotic dancer,” she told the crowd, adding, “people see exotic dance as the worst thing to do.”

“I’m an exotic dancer. I know you already know what exotic dancing means …I don’t go from one strip club to another. I have a particular one.

“I hate judgemental people. No one has the right to judge me. Who are you to judge me? I hate people who judge others,” she said.

Source: mynigeria.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kpebu's apology to Akufo-Addo triggers social media reactions
7 ‘ill’ dimensions of NPP's 'Break the 8' agenda - Prof Atuguba lists
Government reviewing free SHS – GES Director-General
Owusu Afriyie Akoto breaks silence on presidential ambition rumours
Release Atta Mills' body for reburial in Ekumfi-Otuam - Family
Abuga Pele speaks about jail time
Ashanti MPs demand apology from Suame agitators
Samuel Atta Mills discloses condition late president died with
I warned Akufo-Addo not to seek re-election - Eagle Prophet
AG authorized the execution of ambulance contract - Agyeman Manu