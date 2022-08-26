0
BBNaija: Tacha remained a 'virgin' in the Big Brother house - Titans hail reality star

Tacha Hair 6 Reality star, Tacha

Fri, 26 Aug 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Tacha, has been massively commended by her fans for not having any amorous relationship with any of her male housemates while in the house.

Her fans, who go by the name, Titans expressed their pure admiration for her for keeping her dignity intact while in the house.

One of her fans posted her photo with the caption, "Tacha stayed in dat house for almost 3 months n neva gave a peck to or get all wet and mushy listening to ‘sweet nothings’ from any guy. It’s d self control/discipline for me. Till date, Tacha remains d most decent, reserved n responsible lady to eva grace dat show. #BBNaija."

See the post below:



See some reactions below:

Queen Dency: Tacha is a course to study.

Jane Laima: No lie, na real African Queen she be.

Prisca Iyke Nonye: Tacha na werey with dignity. She played her game like a Queen in chess.

Jennifer Njoadinma: Her self control dey off me. Queen of all queens.

Patricia Peters: Love her for her decency, other once went there to act porn.

Amokeye Liberty: She went to BBN focused, she never went there to be shipped ... She understood the game but she was robbed, but all things work together for them that love God ... Tacha u re a child of Grace.

Source: mynigeria.com
