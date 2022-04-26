BBNaija’s Liquorose falls for Black Sherif’s 'Kwaku The Traveller' hit

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Liquorose

Nigerian video vixen, dancer, and participant in the Big Brother Naija show 2021, Roseline Omokhoa Afije who is known popularly as Liquorose, has expressed an undying obsession with the trending ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ single by Black Sherif.

Liquorose stormed Ghana for the first time after her amazing talent exhibition in season 6 of the Popular BBNaija show in Nigeria and was warmly hosted on an Accra-based Y 107.9 FM ‘Shouts On Y’ show with Naa Dzama and Winston Michaels.



She said that though she had not paid attention to the lyrics in the ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ song, the flow, and the delivery have gotten her madly in love with the craft.



“I didn’t pay attention to the lyrics from the beginning but his song is big in Nigeria, the rap delivery, I can’t criticise it, there is no bad thing in the song. Even before you get to the chorus, this song gets you the first time you hear it,” she affirmed.



Liquorose further stated that the song is very poetic and makes a lot of sense as well as has a significant impact on our everyday life.

“The song is very poetic, especially the insertion of the line ‘he is been far away chasing’ any normal person will be like oh okay he has travelled to where the rain falls, there have been blessings poured on him. I need to pay attention to the lyrics again,” said Liquorose of Big Brother Naija fame.



