BBNaija's Nengi says farting is her worst habit

Nengi is a former housemate of Nigeria's Big Brother Naija reality show

BBNaija star Rebecca Nengi Hampson popularly known as 'Nengi' has taken to Instagram to disclose her worse habit.

The Nigerian TV personality cum model in an Instagram story disclosed the embarrassing habit which has drawn several reactions from fans on social media.



"My worst habit is farting anywhere and anytime. Woh free me, mess no get toilet," she wrote.



Fans were shocked to discover that 'beautiful Nengi' does not have control over her farting habit.



Thousands of comments have since been flowing on social media ever since Nengi made such a post.

Earlier in September 2020, Nengi was crowned the second runner-up of the reality show Big Brother Naija season 5.



She has since featured in several music videos including Davido's 'Jowo'



