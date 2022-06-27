BBNaija winner Whitemoney meets Jackie Appiah

Jackie Appiah

Jackie Appiah's mansion engenders controversy

Whitemoney, Enock Darko interact with Jackie Appiah



Critics of Jackie Appiah asked to use their time judiciously



Chief Hazel Oyeze Onoduenyi, winner of Nigeria’s reality TV show, BBNaija Season 6 has been spotted with actress Jackie Appiah.



Also captured in the meetup video sighted by GhanaWeb was Ghanaian actor Enock Darko, first runner-up of 2011 TV3 Talented Kids who now boasts of being a part of the Nigerian film industry.



Jackie Appiah was clad in a baby pink ruffled dress with shiny fabric definitions while Hazel popularly known as Whitemoney rocked skinny jeans with a baseball jacket.

Although the location, exact time and purpose for the meeting are unknown, a video clip of their meetup has been in circulation after the Ghanaian actress trended on social media following a video of her posh Trassaco mansion filmed and released by Nigerian actress and producer, Luchy Donald.



The eye-catching mansion featured a large swimming pool, a VIP area, a large parking area that exhibited her luxury vehicles, a dining and sitting area, a private lounge, an office space, a walk-in closet, and an automated toilet seat among other interesting features including lighting that proved that Jackie splashed a fortune on her new home.



The mansion has courted conversation with many people expressing varied views. Some have doubted Jackie Appiah’s capability of achieving such height as they have come up with so many theories.



These theories have infuriated a number of people who argued that the comments were born out of hatred and mischief. They have rather entreated critics to focus on making their lives better instead of wasting their energies in their attempt to poohpooh the credibility of persons who have earned their wealth.



