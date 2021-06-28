BET Awards 2021: Full list of winners

Nigerian musician Burna Boy

• Burna Boy has been crowned Best International Act at the 21st BET Awards

• The event was held on June 27



• Other winners include Criss Brown and Cardi B



The 21st BET Awards that took place on June 27, 2021, saw Burna Boy set a record as the first artist to win Best International Act on three consecutive occasions.



The Nigerian won ahead of Aya Nakamura (France), Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), Emicida (Brazil), Headie One (UK), Wizkid (Nigeria), Young T & Bugsey (UK), and Youssoupha (France).



During the 2020 edition, he beat competition from Innoss'B (DRC), Sho Madjozi (South Africa), Dave (U.K.), Stormzy (U.K.), Ninho (France), and S.Pri Noir (France).



This was after his first in 2019 when he won ahead of Aka (South Africa), Aya Nakamura (France), Dave (UK), Dosseh (France), Giggs (UK), and Mr. Eazi (Nigeria).



The BET Awards is a scheme that honours Black excellence in entertainment and sports.





After Hours - The WeekndBlame It on Baby - DaBabyGood News - Megan Thee StallionHeaux Tales - Jazmine SullivanKing's Disease - NasUngodly Hour - Chloe X HalleBeyoncéH.E.R.Jazmine SullivanJhené AikoSummer WalkerSZA6lackAnderson .PaakChris BrownGiveonTankThe Weeknd

Cardi B



Coi Leray



Doja Cat



Megan Thee Stallion Winner



Latto



Saweetie



Best male hip hop artist



DaBaby



Drake



J. Cole



Jack Harlow



Lil Baby Winner



Pop Smoke



Best new artist



Coi Leray



Flo Milli



Giveon Winner



Jack Harlow



Latto



Pooh Shiesty



Best collaboration



Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion -- "WAP"



DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch -- "Rockstar"



DJ Khaled featuring Drake -- "Popstar"



Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne -- "Whats Poppin (Remix)"



Megan Thee Stallion featuring DaBaby -- "Cry Baby"



Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby & DaBaby -- "For the Night"



Best group



21 Savage & Metro Boomin



Chloe X Halle



Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls



Migos



Silk Sonic Winner



Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award



Bebe Winans - "In Jesus Name"



CeCe Winans - "Never Lost"



H.E.R. - "Hold Us Together"



Kirk Franklin - "Strong God" Winner



Marvin Sapp - "Thank You for It All"



Tamela Mann -- "Touch From You"



BET HER award



Alicia Keys featuring Khalid -- "So Done"



Brandy featuring Chance the Rapper -- "Baby Mama"



Bri Steves -- "Anti Queen"



Chloe X Halle -- "Baby Girl"



Ciara featuring Ester Dean -- "Rooted"



SZA -- "Good Days" Winner



Viewer's choice award



Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion -- "WAP"



Chris Brown & Young Thug -- "Go Crazy"



DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch -- "Rockstar"



DJ Khaled featuring Drake -- "Popstar"



Drake featuring Lil Durk -- "Laugh Now Cry Later"



Lil Baby -- "The Bigger Picture"



Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé -- "Savage (Remix)" Winner



Silk Sonic -- "Leave the Door Open"



Video of the year



Cardi B -- "Up"



Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion -- "WAP" Winner



Chloe X Halle -- "Do It"



Chris Brown & Young Thug -- "Go Crazy"

Drake featuring Lil Durk -- "Laugh Now Cry Later"



Silk Sonic -- "Leave the Door Open"



Video director of the year



Benny Boom



Bruno Mars & Florent Déchard Winner



Cole Bennett



Colin Tilley



Dave Meyers



Hype Williams



Best international act



Aya Nakamura (France)



Burna Boy (Nigeria) Winner



Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)



Emicida (Brazil)



Headie One (Uk)



Wizkid (Nigeria)



Young T & Bugsey (Uk)



Youssoupha (France)



Best movie



"Coming 2 America"



"Judas and the Black Messiah" Winner



"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"



"One Night in Miami"



"Soul"



"The United States Vs. Billie Holiday"



Best actress



Andra Day Winner



Angela Bassett



Issa Rae



Jurnee Smollett



Viola Davis

Zendaya



Best actor



Aldis Hodge



Chadwick Boseman Winner



Damson Idris



Daniel Kaluuya



Eddie Murphy



Lakeith Stanfield



Youngstars award



Alex R. Hibbert



Ethan Hutchison



Lonnie Chavis



Marsai Martin Winner



Michael Epps



Storm Reid



Sportswoman of the year award



A'ja Wilson



Candace Parker



Claressa Shields



Naomi Osaka Winner



Serena Williams



Skylar Diggins-Smith



Sportsman of the year award



Kyrie Irving



Lebron James Winner



Patrick Mahomes



Russell Westbrook



Russell Wilson



Stephen Curry