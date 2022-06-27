BET Awards 2022: Complete list of winners

Tims won Best International Act award

Wizkid, Tems among BET Awards winners

Will Smith wins BET Award for best actor



Diddy honoured with lifetime achievement award



The BET Awards, a scheme that celebrates Black excellence in music, culture and sports, was held on Sunday, June 26, 2022, with Sean "Diddy" Combs receiving the lifetime achievement award.



Held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA, the show was hosted by award-winning actress, writer, and producer Taraji P. Henson.



Will Smith won the BET Award for best actor while Best Collaboration award went to Nigeria's Wizkid. He won the category with 'Essence' which featured Justin Bieber & Tems.



Nigerian female artiste Tems also won the Best International Act award as she beat Dave (UK), Dinos (France), Fally Ipupa (DRC), Fireboy DML (Nigeria), Little Simz (UK), Ludmilla (Brazil), Major League DJZ (South Africa) and Tayc (France).

Below is the full list of winners



Best Female R&B/Pop Artist - Jazmine Sullivan



Best Male R&B/Pop Artist - The Weeknd



Best Group - Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)



Best Collaboration - Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems - "Essence"



Best Female Hip Hop Artist - Megan Thee Stallion

Best Male Hip Hop Artist - Kendrick Lamar



Video of the Year - Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - "Smokin Out The Window"



Video Director of the Year - Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak



Best New Artist - Latto



Album of the Year - Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - "An Evening with Silk Sonic"



Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award - Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin - "We Win"

BET Her - Mary J. Blige - "Good Morning Gorgeous"



Best International Act - Tems (Nigeria)



Best Movie - "King Richard"



Best Actor - Will Smith - "King Richard"



Best Actress - Zendaya - "Euphoria" / "Spider-Man: No Way Home"



Youngstars Award - Marsai Martin

Sportswoman of the Year Award - Naomi Osaka



Sportsman of the Year Award - Stephen Curry