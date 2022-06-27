1
Entertainment

BET Awards: Nigerians droll as Tems become first female to win International act category

Tems, Nigerian Musician, Tems

Mon, 27 Jun 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerians have taken to social media to congratulate Tems on her historic win at the just-ended 2022 BET Awards.

Her win makes her the first female artist to win the category largely dominated by males.

Tems rose to global prominence after featuring on Wizkid's hit single 'Essence' and Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' album.

Nigerians on social media have been describing her as the 'Queen of Afrobeats' as many celebrated her for how far she has come in the industry.

In receiving the award, Tems gave a brief speech dedicating her award to every young woman striving to one day live their dreams.

She said: “Thank you so much for this, thank you so much. It’s an honor… I mean, this is my first award show that I’m winning something and I just want to use this as an opportunity to speak to every single young, old, whatever, every single woman watching this, every single girl watching this at home. Where I’m from, things like this don’t happen.”

See some reactions below:









