BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 winners

Winners of the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

This year's BET Hip Hop Awards witnessed rapper Kendrick Lamar sweep six awards, followed by Drake, who won three.

This year's BET Hip Hop Awards, which celebrates black culture, went down in Atlanta and was hosted by American rapper, Fat Joe.



Rapper Benjamin Epp, from France, emerged winner of the Best International Flow category, beating the likes of Black Sherif from Ghana, Blxckie, Central Cee, Haviah Mighty, Knucks, Le Juiice, Nadia Nakai, Tasha & Tracie.



Best Collaboration went to Future's “Wait for You,” which features Drake and Tems.



Check out the winners below:



Best International Flow



WINNER: Benjamin Epps (France)



Black Sherif (Ghana)



Blxckie (South Africa)



Central Cee (UK)



Haviah Mighty (Canada)



Knucks (UK)



Le Juiice (France)



Nadia Nakai (Zimbabwe)



Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)



Best Hip Hop Video



A$AP Rocky: “D.M.B.”



WINNER: Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar: “Family Ties”



City Girls ft. Usher: “Good Love”



Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk: “Hot Shit”



BIA & J. Cole: “London”



Future ft. Drake & Tems: “Wait for You”



Drake ft. Future & Young Thug: “Way 2 Sexy”



Best Collaboration



Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar: “Family Ties”



City Girls ft. Usher: “Good Love”



Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk: “Hot Shit”



Drake ft. 21 Savage: “Jimmy Cooks”



Benny the Butcher & J. Cole: “Johnny P’s Caddy”



WINNER: Future ft. Drake & Tems: “Wait for You”



Drake ft. Future & Young Thug: “Way 2 Sexy”

Best Duo or Group



42 Dugg & EST Gee



Big Sean & Hit-Boy



Birdman & Youngboy Never Broke Again



Blxst & Bino Rideaux



DaBaby & Youngboy Never Broke Again



WINNER: EARTHGANG



Styles P & Havoc



Best Live Performer



Cardi B



Doja Cat



Drake



J. Cole



Kanye West



WINNER: Kendrick Lamar



Tyler, the Creator



Lyricist of the Year



Baby Keem



Benny the Butcher



Drake



J. Cole



Jack Harlow



Jay-Z



WINNER: Kendrick Lamar







Video Director of the Year



Benny Boom



Burna Boy



Cole Bennett



Colin Tilley

Director X



WINNER: Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free



Teyana Taylor



Song of the Year



WINNER: Latto: “Big Energy”



Hitkidd & Glorilla: “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”



Jack Harlow: “First Class”



Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk: “Hot Shit”



Kodak Black: “Super Gremlin”



Future ft. Drake & Tems: “Wait for You”



Drake ft. Future & Young Thug: “Way 2 Sexy”



Hip Hop Album of the Year



Latto: 777



Drake: Certified Lover Boy



Kanye West: Donda



Future: I Never Liked You



Pusha T: It’s Almost Dry



Nas: King’s Disease II



WINNER: Kendrick Lamar: Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers



Hip Hop Artist of the Year



Cardi B



Doja Cat



Drake



Future



Kanye West



WINNER: Kendrick Lamar



Megan Thee Stallion







Producer of the Year



ATL Jacob

Baby Keem



Hit-Boy



WINNER: Hitmaka



Kanye West



Metro Boomin



Pharrell Williams



Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist



Baby Keem



Blxst



Doechii



Fivio Foreign



WINNER: Glorilla



Nardo Wick



Saucy Santana



DJ of the Year



D-Nice



DJ Cassidy



WINNER: DJ Drama



DJ Kay Slay



DJ Premier



Kaytranada



Mustard



Nyla Symone



L.A. Leakers: DJ sourMILK & Justin Credible



Best Hip Hop Platform



Big Boy’s Neighborhood



Breakfast Club



WINNER (tie): Caresha Please



Complex



WINNER (tie): Drink Champs

HipHopDX



Million Dollaz Worth of Game



NPR Tiny Desk



Verzuz



Hustler of the Year



WINNER: 50 Cent



Cardi B



DJ Khaled



Drake



Jay-Z



Kanye West



Megan Thee Stallion



Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse



WINNER (tie): Drake: “Churchill Downs” (Jack Harlow ft. Drake)



J. Cole: “Poke It Out” (Wale ft. J. Cole)



J. Cole: “London” (BIA & J. Cole)



Lil Baby: “Girls Want Girls” (Drake ft. Lil Baby)



Kanye West: “City of Gods” (Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys)



WINNER (tie): Drake: “Wait for You” (Future ft. Drake & Tems)



Jadakiss: “Black Illuminati” (Freddie Gibbs ft. Jadakiss)



Impact Track



WINNER: Lizzo: “About Damn Time”



Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys: “City of Gods”



Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar: “Family Ties”



Nas ft. Ms. Lauryn Hill: “Nobody”



Latto: “Pxssy”



Kendrick Lamar: “The Heart Part 5”



Doja Cat: “Woman”



