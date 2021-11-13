BHIM Concert 2021: Stonebwoy’s well-patronised concert returns on December 21

Stonebwoy

The annual “Bhim Concert” is making a comeback in December 2021 after a year hiatus — owing to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic — management, Burniton Music Group (BMG) announces.

"We're back and thrilled to be announcing 5th edition of the iconic and much anticipated BHIM Concert headlined by Africa’s most revered artiste Stonebwoy," the management said in a tweet announcing the return of the show. "As Ghana's biggest music stage, we are more excited than ever to celebrate live music and to bring a night of extraordinary performances to music fans around the world."



“In the last five years, we’ve made a significant impact on Ghana through our Bhim Concert. This year, we’re excited to make a grand return after a year hiatus to support the revitalization of Ghana’s live music industry. We look forward to welcoming travellers back to the country to once again safely enjoy live events,” BMG added.



The well-attended event, themed "BHIM of Hope," will take place on December 21, 2021, in the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre. It will be a multi-stage, intelligently curated music event from the lyrically oriented performer once again.



The 5th annual “Bhim Concert” will offer an opportunity for Stonebwoy to reconnect with his fans and the most reserved audience who have helped shape the artist he has become. It will feature a curated selection of music performers blending some of today’s biggest national acts with exciting up-and-comers.



“I am excited our annual big show is back and I can’t wait to spend quality time with my fans,” Stonebwoy also said in a tweet. “I can’t wait to perform these new records live for you all to enjoy.”

According to organizers, a mega announcement of two worldwide music icons who will perform at the event will be made as part of the activities planned to commemorate music's greatest gathering. Other activities will follow suit in the build-up. The concert itself aims to provide a unique opportunity for locals and travelling visitors alike to gather and enjoy a music celebration in one of the country’s most beautiful and historic locations.



The music festival, which draws people from around the globe, the objective is to not only have a positive and substantial economic and cultural impact on the country itself but also to be one of the most anticipated annual events in the city – one that is a perfect complement to the existing national events in December.



The last edition of the concert was held in 2019 in Tamale. It was a sold-out event with an estimated 20, 000 attendees who throng the Aliu Mahama stadium to have a glimpse of the King's musicianship.



