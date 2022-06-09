1
BREAKING: Chairman Wontumi sues Afia Schwarzenegger for defamation

Wontumi Wontumi.png Chairman Wontumi

Thu, 9 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Businessman and Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has sued Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa (Afia Schwarzenegger) for defamation.

The plaintiff is asking for two million Ghana Cedis (GHC2M) as damages, cost including legal fees and a perpetual order restraining the defendant and allies from further publishing any defamatory materials against him, and any other order that the court shall deem fit.

This was contained in a writ of summons dated June 9, 2022 available to GhanaWeb.

In the statement of claim, the plaintiff said Afia Schwarzenegger had on June 4, 2022 made social media posts that smeared his reputation.

The plaintiff is asking of the court to order the defendant to retract and render an unqualified apology for the defamatory statements.

