BREAKING: KK Kabobo is dead

Veteran musician KK Kabobo is dead. The singer, according to information reaching GhanaWeb, died on the morning of Thursday, March 14, 2024.

On February 26, 2024, KK Kabobo was in the news as he battled liver disease. Barima Kaakyire Agyemang revealed the distressing condition of the musician after the broadcaster paid a visit to the musician.



In the footage Agyemang shared on social media that day, KK Kabobo appeared visibly pale, serving as evidence of his deteriorating health condition and highlighting the urgent need for assistance.



"Even though talking was a challenge for KK Kabobo, he managed to communicate with me. As he spoke, I could sense his struggle, evident in the way he panted for breath," shared Agyemang as he recounted his conversation with KK Kabobo and his family.



"He shared with me that he has been feeling unwell for some time, experiencing sharp pain around his right abdomen. Seeking medical attention, he went to the hospital, where he underwent various diagnoses. Initially, they suspected it might be an ulcer, but later, they couldn't pinpoint the exact problem. After thorough investigations, the results revealed an issue with his liver," Agyemang continued.



After the report went viral, some people extended their benevolence by donating, including former President John Mahama, Second Lady Samira Bawumia, and musician Wendy Shay. Unfortunately, the veteran musician has passed away.

KK Kabobo was Highlife musician with an extensive catalogue featuring some of his most popular songs, such as 'Onyame Ahu Wo,' 'Nyatse Nyatse Girl,' and 'Running Away'.



In 2012, KK Kabobo transitioned into the role of a pastor. Following a three-month intensive Bible study course, he was ordained as a Reverend Minister on Saturday, April 14, 2012, by Covenant Mission Bible College in Achimota.



He explained his decision by saying, "There was a time I almost gave up in life, but pastors, prophets and apostles came to me saying God wants to use me to bless people, so I shouldn't disappoint God."



Subsequently, he released several gospel songs.