BREAKING: Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage reports fellow music star, Davido to police over alleged threat to life
Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Tiwatope Omolara Savage, known
professionally as Tiwa Savage has submitted a petition to the Nigeria
Police Force in Lagos State against her colleague, David Adeleke,
known as Davido.
The petition is over an alleged threat to life and other actions that
allegedly infringed on her fundamental human rights.
This is seen in a copy of the petition Mrs Savage submitted to the
office of the Commissioner of Police in Lagos dated January 9, 2024.
In her petition, the singer accused Davido of threatening her since
the day she posted a picture of one of his ‘baby mamas’, Sophia
Momodu on her Instagram status.
Tiwa Savage wrote: “I am writing to bring to your attention a
distressing situation involving myself, Tiwatope Omolara Savage,
popularly known as Tiwa Savage and MR. DAVID ADELEKE popularly known
as Davido.
“On the 23rd of December, I made a post which included myself and
Sophia Momodu on my Instagram Story- a feature on Instagram which
allows you to put up a post for twenty-four hours, and MR. DAVID
ADELEKE sent messages to my manager who's also part of his management
team that I shouldn't worry and should never say a word to him and
that I was taunting him, uttering very disrespectful, malicious and
derogatory words to my person.
“I responded to MR. DAVID ADELEKE's message and told him not to
reach out to me especially as I feel like I have been there for him
and his daughter, Imade and more importantly when he lost his son.
“The events of that day have also led to a barrage of calls and
messages from our mutual connections, asking me what I did to MR.
DAVID ADELEKE that he's upset that I choose to maintain a relationship
with Imade's mother, Sophia Momodu who he's having issues with and
also painting the exchange to look like I was the aggressor.
“He has also told our mutual connections to warn me to "becareful in
Lagos because he was going to f**k me up".
“This is beginning to feel like some form of online and offline
harassment not just to me but also members of my team,” she added.
She continued: “The actions of MR. DAVID ADELEKE are unethical and
can be viewed as a direct threat to my rights to life, privacy and
dignity of my person as guaranteed in Chapter 4 of the Constitution of
the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), and are also in
contravention of Section 24(2)(a) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition,
Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015.
“I therefore would like to make this complaint, and to state that in
the event that anything untoward or harmful were to happen to me or
any member of my family, I will like the members of the Nigerian
Police Force to hold MR. DAVID ADELEKE responsible.”
There was a buzz on social media on Saturday, January 6, 2024 after
both singers unfollowed each other on Instagram.
Some fans said that the move could be as a result of the waxing
friendship between Savage and Sophia Momodu, the mother of Davido’s
first child, Imade.
Davido and Savage were known to have had a cordial relationship over
the years, with their children, Imade Adeleke and Jamil Balogun,
following in their parents’ footsteps.
Both children attended the same school and had been seen on several
occasions enjoying each other’s company.
Teebillz, Tiwa Savage’s former husband and talent manager, had also
issued a warning to Nigerian-American star Davido against
disrespecting his family because of the issue between his ex-wife and
the musician.