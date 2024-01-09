BREAKING: Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage reports fellow music star, Davido to police over alleged threat to life

Tiwa Savage accused Davido of threatening her since her IG post

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Tiwatope Omolara Savage, known

professionally as Tiwa Savage has submitted a petition to the Nigeria



Police Force in Lagos State against her colleague, David Adeleke,



known as Davido.



The petition is over an alleged threat to life and other actions that



allegedly infringed on her fundamental human rights.



This is seen in a copy of the petition Mrs Savage submitted to the



office of the Commissioner of Police in Lagos dated January 9, 2024.



In her petition, the singer accused Davido of threatening her since



the day she posted a picture of one of his ‘baby mamas’, Sophia



Momodu on her Instagram status.



Tiwa Savage wrote: “I am writing to bring to your attention a



distressing situation involving myself, Tiwatope Omolara Savage,

popularly known as Tiwa Savage and MR. DAVID ADELEKE popularly known



as Davido.



“On the 23rd of December, I made a post which included myself and



Sophia Momodu on my Instagram Story- a feature on Instagram which



allows you to put up a post for twenty-four hours, and MR. DAVID



ADELEKE sent messages to my manager who's also part of his management



team that I shouldn't worry and should never say a word to him and



that I was taunting him, uttering very disrespectful, malicious and



derogatory words to my person.



“I responded to MR. DAVID ADELEKE's message and told him not to



reach out to me especially as I feel like I have been there for him



and his daughter, Imade and more importantly when he lost his son.

“The events of that day have also led to a barrage of calls and



messages from our mutual connections, asking me what I did to MR.



DAVID ADELEKE that he's upset that I choose to maintain a relationship



with Imade's mother, Sophia Momodu who he's having issues with and



also painting the exchange to look like I was the aggressor.



“He has also told our mutual connections to warn me to "becareful in



Lagos because he was going to f**k me up".



“This is beginning to feel like some form of online and offline



harassment not just to me but also members of my team,” she added.



She continued: “The actions of MR. DAVID ADELEKE are unethical and



can be viewed as a direct threat to my rights to life, privacy and



dignity of my person as guaranteed in Chapter 4 of the Constitution of

the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), and are also in



contravention of Section 24(2)(a) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition,



Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015.



“I therefore would like to make this complaint, and to state that in



the event that anything untoward or harmful were to happen to me or



any member of my family, I will like the members of the Nigerian



Police Force to hold MR. DAVID ADELEKE responsible.”



There was a buzz on social media on Saturday, January 6, 2024 after



both singers unfollowed each other on Instagram.



Some fans said that the move could be as a result of the waxing



friendship between Savage and Sophia Momodu, the mother of Davido’s



first child, Imade.

Davido and Savage were known to have had a cordial relationship over



the years, with their children, Imade Adeleke and Jamil Balogun,



following in their parents’ footsteps.



Both children attended the same school and had been seen on several



occasions enjoying each other’s company.



Teebillz, Tiwa Savage’s former husband and talent manager, had also



issued a warning to Nigerian-American star Davido against



disrespecting his family because of the issue between his ex-wife and



the musician.