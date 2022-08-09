7
Menu
Entertainment

BREAKING: Popular gospel musician Reverend Prince Nyarko is dead - Family confirms

Reverend Prince Nyarko Late veteran gospel star, Reverend Prince Nyarko

Tue, 9 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Unfortunate news has hit Ghana's showbiz fraternity as it has been confirmed that popular gospel singer, Reverend Prince Nyarko who composed the famous song 'Hena Ne W'adamfo Pa' is dead.

A relative confirmed the devastating news to GhanaWeb in an interview, Tuesday, without further details.

The cause of his demise is unknown.

Rev. Prince Nyarko was a graduate of Maximillian International University and had three albums to his credit. He was a married man with two children. Aside from music, he was a missionary, a revivalist and a psalmist.

His last post on Facebook was on August 6, 2022, when he announced he was going to go live in 3 hours for a ministration.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo is third highest-paid president in West Africa – Report
Photos of Abedi Pele and his wife, Maha as they celebrate 35th anniversary
Dr. Amoako Baah talks reshuffle under Akufo-Addo
I'm shocked at what Kufuor said about me despite my criticisms - Kwesi Pratt Jnr
JB Danquah died under Nkrumah’s PDA - Sekou Nkrumah
Council of State member fished out by OSP for corruption
Politically-incorrect photo at govt event shows Nkrumah cropped out of Big Six
Atta Mills' illness started after 2004 elections - Brother reveals
List of properties Antwi ne Antwi lost to strange sickness
GAA apologies to 4×100 men’s relay team after disqualification