BREAKING: Psalm Adjeteyfio is dead

Psalm Psalm Adjeteyfio , Ghanaian actor

News just coming in is that vetean actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio has died.

This was announced by veteran journalist, Kofi Asare Brako.



“Rest in peace, Psalm Adjeteyfio, a.k.a. T.T. The veteran Ghanaian actor Psalm Adjeteyfio revealed a couple of weeks ago that he has been diagnosed with end-stage heart failure which has indirectly placed a limit to his lifespan.



“He passed away this morning at his Ayikuma home, the source said,” he said.



Confirming the news about his demise to Citinewsroom.com, Nii Adjei Adjeteyfio, son of the late actor, said he died on Friday, April 8, 2022.

According to him, his father who was already battling diabetes and other ailments was unconscious when one of his siblings visited him on Friday.



He added that TT was rushed to a hospital at Dodowa in the Shai Osudoku District, but was pronounced dead on arrival.



