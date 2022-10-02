Baba Sadiq should pray he gets to my age - Hopeson Adorye fumes

New Patriotic Party's 2020 parliamentary candidate for Kpone Katamanso, Hopeson Adorye, has prayed Baba Sadiq reaches his age after the showbiz investor described the politician as one with no thought functionality.

Mr Adorye had alleged that the Editor of the Herald Newspaper, Larry Dogbey, Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini and NDC Communication Team Member on Creative Arts, Baba Sadiq, recruited seventy-five boys from Fadama and paid them GH₵120 each to boo the president at the Global Citizen Festival.



Baba Sadiq on UTV unequivocally denied the claim calling the bluff of the politician. Sadiq, 37, further said he prays he gets to Adorye's age but also prays that he gets wisdom when he attains that age.



A livid Adorye who fell offended by the utterances retorted.



“Baba Sadiq who has made up his mind to show me disrespect and insult me, I pray God lets him reach the age I have gotten to. I won't talk in a vacuum. He said something, but if it takes me the whole year, I will expose him and let the world know who he is,” Adorye said.



After praying Baba passes the age of 50, he alleged that the former 3Music boss had asked a man by the name of Two Cedis to gather some men, to which Two Cedis refused.

“He knows Two Cedis who lives at Fadama. He gave him the job to do at first, but he said he wouldn't do it. Ask him if he knows, Atuu. I am packing, he can sit there and boast and say all he wants but in the end, the truth will come out.



“I won't continue nor will I insult him and do whatever he wants to do but then I won't come out to talk about something I don't have evidence of,” Adorye added.



Digging further, the spouse of gospel artiste, Empress Gifty, added that he had some information which was strong proof he would have shared with the media but wouldn't.



“If not for something, I will send you a voice. If you are dealing with someone, don’t put all your cards out. Baba Sadiq, we will make them know who you are. I mentioned your name because you are an industry player and with the program that came up, you stand to benefit more.



“Number one, he should pray he meets the age I am at and number two, however long it takes, the truth on this issue will come out,” the politician said.





ADA/BB