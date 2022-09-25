1
Baba Spirit’s family concede to Big Akwes, schedule late actor’s funeral for November 19 in Accra

Sun, 25 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The family of deceased Kumawood actor, Francis Yaw Ofori alias Baba Spirit has scheduled the date for his final funeral rites for Saturday, November 19, 2022.

At a one-week ceremony held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 to commemorate his passing, the family announced that the funeral will be held at the Art Center in Accra.

The decision by the family comes after some industry colleagues of the late comic actor and media personality vehemently opposed initial plans to hold Baba Spirit’s funeral in his hometown.

The protest was spearheaded by Kumawood actors Big Akwes and Quappiah.

According to the two, it would be reasonable for the family to hold the funeral in Accra where the deceased lived and worked to attract better attendance.

Speaking to Oman Channel at the one-week ceremony on Saturday, Quappiah who has been appointed a member of the funeral planning committee together with Big Akwes said they have been justified in their protest.

“The result is what we are witnessing today at the one-week ceremony. The attendance recorded here today justifies our position which a lot of Ghanaians support,” he said.

The one-week ceremony of the death of Baba Spirit which occurred on September 8, 2022, was attended by several personalities across Ghana’s entertainment and arts industry.

Some of the personalities included Ayittey Powers, Kwame Dadzie, Salinko, Kofi Nti and Auntie B.

As part of the plans by the family, the late actor will be buried at Agona Swedru after the funeral rites in Accra.

