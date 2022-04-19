Baby daddy saga: Queen Farcadi 'fights' Sister Derby again

Sister Derby and her boyfriend, David (Right), Queen Farcadi (Left)

Farcadi challenges Sister Derby to conceive

Farcadi requests the presence of Sister Derby’s new boyfriend



Farcadi sends a message to Sister Derby



Just when the stormy waters became still enough for Sister Derby and her new boyfriend, David, to smoothly sail through, the couple have been hit with another ‘baby mama’ drama from Queen Farcadi.



Before this development, Farcadi, who has a daughter with Sister Derby’s boyfriend, has made several attempts to torment the singer with the least chance she gets.



The popular commercial sex worker, has in earlier instances stood against her ‘baby daddy’s relationship with Sister Derby and these were captured in a series of posts, particularly on Snapchat.



But in what seems to be the latest, Farcadi, has resurrected her ‘rivalry feud’ with Sister Derby but this time around it has been directed at her childlessness.

In a Snapchat post making rounds on social media, Farcadi, whiles demanding the presence of her ‘baby daddy’ with immediate effect, labeled sister Derby barren.



She shared a picture of Sister Derby and David and captioned it;



“You should all call David and tell him to come home now cos his daughter and I need him at home, *Puts the phone number out*..... When we were busy giving birth, you were busy singing uncle Obama, now madam the time has come, give birth and let’s see. Or you need artificial insemination.”



Read the post below:







