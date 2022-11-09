Back then, I didn’t even have money to buy good creams for my skin’ – Delay recounts

Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has spoken about how poverty almost ruined her life at a certain period of her life.

Recalling how severe it was, the ‘Delay Show’ host said she couldn’t even afford a good pomade for her skin.



She said a lot of people, including industry stakeholders, labeled her unattractive and not befitting enough to be on TV.



Delay made these statements while addressing the youth at a conference in Accra.



“Poverty is not a good thing. Poverty is a killer disease and it is the truth because back then, I was broke, I didn’t have the money to even buy good creams for my skin and clothes to wear so people saw me unattractive. They didn’t think I fitted into their standard for beauty. I wasn’t skinny, tall, fair. I didn’t have the looks that people deemed as the standard looks so I struggled in the industry.



“I’m a dragon, I’m a fighter. If I take a look at where I started from the industry, like when I came, people said I didn’t have the looks, I wasn’t beautiful. I keep saying that it was poverty that made me look miserable,” she said.

The popular media personality added that she fought for the fame she’s currently enjoying and confidently sang her praises that nobody could take the prestige from her.



“There are people who come and Ghanaians decide to show them all the love and fully support the person. In my case, I didn’t have that kind of love and support. Nobody handed fame over to me. I have become Delay because I’m talented and hardworking.



“From beginning, I thought people hated me but I’ve come to understand that it was a phase I needed to go through to strengthen me. I fought and I went for it so no one can take it away from me,” she asserted.







EB/AE