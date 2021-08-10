‘Back to sender’ – Lydia Forson throws shade at Eagle Prophet amidst death prophecy

• Lydia Forson appears unperturbed about Eagle Prophet’s death prediction

• The actress has been captured on Instagram throwing shades at the pastor



• According to Eagle Prophet, Lydia will die in a tragic road accident if prayers are not offered



Lydia Forson has in a subtle post on Instagram hit back at Eagle Prophet’s following a death prophecy the latter uttered.



The prophet is said to have predicted that the actress will be involved in a tragic accident which will cost her life.



His prophecy was in reaction to Lydia Forson’s earlier tweet which sought to kick against his predictions that Akuapem Poloo will be gang-raped by 12 men.

“I mean what is this? It’s always some prophecy about doom. Why?” she angrily wrote on Instagram.



It is in this light that Eagle Prophet who seemed unhappy about Lydia’s response prophesied that the actress will be faced with a tragic accident.



But in a sharp rebuttal, Lydia Forson who is known to be the queen of ‘savage replies’ took to her Instagram to throw shades.



Lydia who is currently enjoying her vacation in Miami, Florida took to social media to post a hot bikini picture of herself with the caption;



“Currently at the beach having a drink called back to sender.”

Read the post below











