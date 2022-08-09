1
'Back to the sender' – Afia Schwarzenegger to detractors of Tracey Boakye

Tue, 9 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger who prides herself on being the ‘mother’ of Tracey Boakye, has expressed appreciation to well-wishers of the actress who got married on July 28, 2022, while slamming critics and persons with evil intentions.

In her interview with Zionfelix monitored by GhanaWeb, Afia Schwarzenegger noted that they were overwhelmed by the level of support and love exhibited by a section of the public hence the decision to extol those who deserve it.

“We are grateful to Ghanaians for the love they showed to my daughter,” an excited Afia Schwarzenegger said in the Twi language. “I’ll be very ungrateful if I don’t recognize the love you showed her. We thank you including those who said terrible things about us. It is our prayer that whatever you wish for them, should be your portion.

“If you’re a parent and wish they have a successful marriage, our prayer is that your children will also have good marriages. Those who wish her evil, we say ‘back to the sender’; may you have a double portion of your wishes to her.”

Tracey Boakye and Frank Badu Ntiamoah got married in Kumasi at a star-dubbed event. Since the event was held, it has engendered conversation including allegations that the actress snatched the lover of another Kumasi-based actress, a rumour Afia Schwarzenegger reacted to.

In a video clip she shared on her Instagram page, Afia Schwarzenegger said Tracey Boakye's husband was in a relationship with another lady for close to 10 years. However, the said lady had a child with another man, contributing to their separation.

"You stayed with a man for 10 years but left him to go have a child with another man. What were you expecting? You thought he was a power bank, right?” Afia asked.

"If you care to know, he was my daughter's ex before dating you. Shut up with the nonsense about 'I will talk at the right time'. The marriage will never crush so you all better deal with it,” she added.

