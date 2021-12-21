Banish Afia Schwarzenegger for insulting Ashantis – Kumchacha

Afia Schwarzenegger clashes with Mercy Asiedu and her crew

Mercy Asiedu flies her crew to Dubai



Kumchacha calls on Ashanti traditional council to punish Afia Schwarzenegger



Prophet Nicholas Osei (Kumchacha), has called for the banishing of loudmouth media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger from the kingdom of Ashanti.



According to Kunchacha, the controversial actress deserves no mercy from the Ashanti traditional council for deciding to insult the entire people of Ashanti during banter between herself and members of Mercy Asiedu’s movie crew.



Kumchacha has thus called for an outright banishing of Afia Schwarzenegger from Kumasi and the entire Ashanti Kingdom.



"By insulting all Ashantis haven't you insulted the Asantehene? She said Ashantis, so I am also part, my father is an Ashanti... For what she has said, she needs to be banished from Kumasi and the Ashanti Kingdom," Kumchacha fumed in an interview with Oman Channel.

Afia Schwarzenegger recently courted public anger when she roped Ashantis into banter between herself and members of Mercy Asiedu Production which is owned by female Kumawood star, Mercy Asiedu.



Mercy Asiedu as part of the fifth-anniversary celebration of her production house flew her entire crew out to Dubai for holiday.



Before departing the country, the award-winning actress and her crew were spotted in matching orange sweaters which according to some critics was not right for the weather condition in Dubai.



In a series of Instagram posts mocking the crew, Afia Schwarzenegger described the crew members as uncivilized while calling out Ashantis in that regard.



She further rained various unprintable words of insults on Mercy Asiedu and her crew who sought to fight her back in words.



