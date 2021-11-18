Bank schedules meeting with Davido after realising over US$413,000 from fundraiser

Nigerian singer, Davido

Davido to meet with Wema bank officials following social media fundraiser

Davido realised over N170million from a fundraiser



Celebrities and fans were among the many donors



Nigerian singer, Davido has taken to his verified Twitter account to announce that the bank he opened an account with for his fundraiser, Wema Bank, has scheduled a meeting with him.



This comes after he received over N170million in cash transfers in less than 24 hours after asking colleagues to bless him with 1 million naira each as a birthday present.



One can recall that the ‘30 Billion Gang’ boss said he has always been in a position of lifting others and now he wanted them to return the favour so he could clear his Rolls Royce from the port.



As scores of individuals poured donations into Davido's account, the bank hopped on the trends and made a post online with the inscription, “Na bank wey Davido dey use we go dey use now.”

Not long after, Davido tweeted: “Wema wanna have a meeting.”



Unclear the reason for the meeting, it could be the case that the bank perhaps wants to award the singer a brand ambassadorial contract.



Meanwhile, scores of Nigerian businessmen and celebrities have including Obi Cubana, Femi Otedola, E-Money, Patoranking, Zlatan Ibile, Adekunle Gold, Mr Eazi, Nengi, Chike, Teni, Charles of Play, Cubana Chiefpriest, Naira Marley, M.I, Phyno, Eniola Badmus, Nasboi, Sydney Talker, Peruzzi, Toke Makinwa, Don Jazzy, Focalistic, Ned Okonkwo, Ubi Franklin, Bella Shmurda, Friday Osanebi, Rema, Tunde Ednut, Larry Gaaga, Dorathy Bachor, Bizzle Osikoya, among others have sent poured in some donations into Davido's account.



Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu, also sent an undisclosed amount of money to the singer.



Read the post below



