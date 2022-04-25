0
Menu
Entertainment

Banky W explains why Brymo, Tiwa Savage were not signed on his record label

Banky, Tiwa And Brymo.png EME boss, Banky W, Tiwa Savage and Brymo

Mon, 25 Apr 2022 Source: notjustok.com

Nigerian singer, music executive, and politician, Banky W, revealed that he had been interested in signing musicians Tiwa Savage and Brymo but he could not do so as a result of a particular reason.

The singer in an interview with media personality Ebuka explained that he did not have the resources at that time to sign the two talented acts.

According to him, it wasn't the case that he did not believe in their talents but as at that time, EME did not have the resources to bring the two acts onboard.

“You know who else I wanted to sign? I wanted to sign Brymo. The first time Segun and I had heard Brymo's music was like 'Yo, this guy is dope. And I think we even got in touch.

When we were looking at the account and the money that we had we decided to say "Yo, I can't do this at this time. And I think for Tiwa, I think she has made a joke that she came to us. It was not from a standpoint of not believing in her. When an artist is successful, it is the artiste's credit. When an artiste does not become successful, it is the label's fault,” he stated.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BOUNCE Radio. (@bounceradiolive)

Source: notjustok.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Rita Dominic’s wedding: A Plus dishes out interesting advice to single women
Breakdown of benefits for top management of SOEs in Ghana
Prof. Naana Opoku Agyemang hints of 2024 plans?
Meet the elegant wife of Michael Essien and their children
Retired referee narrates how he was forced to manipulate Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC matches
Deputy finance minister explains ‘Neutrality Allowance’
Why Akuapem Poloo moved from Dzorwulu
What Samuel Eto'o told Asamoah Gyan about GFA Presidency
Mohammed Salisu trends on social media after scoring own goal against Brighton
Mohammed Salisu trends on social media after scoring own goal against Brighton