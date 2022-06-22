0
Menu
Entertainment

Basketmouth fumes as fans point out his ‘striking resemblance’ with a dog

Basketmouth Yabasi Nigerian Comedian, Basketmouth

Wed, 22 Jun 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian comedian and actor, Bright Okpocha is popularly known as Basketmouth has taken to social media to react after some fans compared his facial look to a dog.

A picture of a dog was shared on Twitter and users hilariously claimed the animal had a striking resemblance with Basketmouth.

Upon sighting the viral meme, the 43-year-old comedian expressed his displeasure at the photo.

In his tweet, he rained curses at the originator and threatened to deal with the person.

Basketmouth wrote,

“The hater that did this will not find peace.I’m coming for you, lemme find fuel 1st… max 2 months. You’re mine”

Read the tweets below;

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Aggrey Memorial: Headmistress confirms rape of student by security man
Adom-Otchere replies Prof Adei
Manasseh replies McDan
David Adjaye has been 'certified' to work in Ghana – Kweku Baako
Aggrey Memorial SHS on the edge after a student raped
Founder of DECAM, Apostle Max Bani, 'caught up' in sex scandal
Speaker roars, MPs bash Akufo-Addo’s ministers over absenteeism
Nat'l Cathedral: Other pastors omitted from Cathedral incorporation
Prof Stephen Adei slams Adom-Otchere
Parliament must discipline Ofori-Atta – Omanhene