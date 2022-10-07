1
Menu
Entertainment

Bawumia@59: The kids and I are proud of your commitment to us and Ghana - Samira

Bawumia And Samira Selfie 4wefsd.png A selfie photo of Mr Bawumia and his wife

Fri, 7 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, is best known for her annual love messages to her husband, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on the occasion of his birthday.

This year wasn't an exception as Madam Samira, in a special message to her sweetheart, commended him for his dedication to the family and the nation at large.

The proud wife also offered special prayers to Allah, calling for a long life for her husband of 18 years.

"Happy 59th birthday, sweetheart @mbawumia. We're grateful to Allah for protecting and guiding you throughout the years. The kids and I are proud of your commitment to our family and the entire nation," the wife of the Vice President caption a photo of herself and her husband.

Mr Bawumia, on October 7, 2022, marked his 59th birthday anniversary, witnessing hundreds of well wishes from family, government officials, loved ones, and members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Read the post below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Samira Bawumia (@sbawumia)





OPD/BOG
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Posterity will judge Akufo-Addo meanly if we do not win galamsey fight - Gabby
Conflicting reports on whether or not police have arrested viral baby flogger
Mahama should be the last person running down the judiciary – Kwabena Agyepong
Anti galamsey meeting: Manasseh takes on Akufo-Addo
Why NDC regional minister ordered the release of excavators to Aisha Huang in 2016
Wontumi’s Akonta mining had no business in Tano Nimiri forest reserve - Baako
Akufo-Addo 'storms' Manhyia to meet National House of Chiefs, MMDCEs
ECG prepaid ‘dumsor’ and the woes of customers
Anyidoho launches 'attack' on Asiedu Nketiah over NDC chairmanship bid
Pressure mounts on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade Minister
Related Articles: