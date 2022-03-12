Bawumia consoles Afia Schwarzenegger with GH₵5,000

Bawumia mourns with Afia Schwarzenegger

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has donated an amount of GH₵5,000 to Afia Schwarzenegger at her late father’s funeral taking place at KNUST in Kumasi.



A representative from the vice president’s office presented the money on his behalf and this was announced to the hearing of patrons gathered at the funeral grounds by the MC.



One can recall that during Afia Schwarzenegger’s one-week celebration, some top NPP national executives including Henry Nana Boakye, Sammy Awuku and many others commiserated with her.



The Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare, also donated an amount of GH₵5,000 during Afia Schwarzenegger’s late father’s one-week observation earlier held in Accra.

Meanwhile, scores of sympathizers, including celebrities have been spotted at Afia Schwarzenegger’s late father’s funeral, which is being held at the KNUST poolside in Kumasi on Saturday, March 12 2022.



The likes of Kwesi Kyei Dakwa (KKD), Tracey Boakye, Diamond Appiah, Brother Sammy and many others have arrived at the funeral grounds to mourn with their friend, Afia.



