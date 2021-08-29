Bawumia is a gift from God - Ebo Whyte

Renowned playwright and motivational speaker, Ebo Whyte

Renowned playwright and motivational speaker, Ebo Whyte has showed his open admiration for Ghana's Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on national.

On TV3's social and entertainment programme, Showbiz 360, the celebrated playwright couldn't hide his admiration for the Vice President when he was asked to make an instant comment about the Vice President.



The playwright was asked what came into his mind when he was shown a picture of Dr Bawumia.



"Dr Bawumia, I think he is a gift to the nation," Ebo Whyte said.

He repeated: "Yes, I think he is a gift to the nation."



Uncle Ebo Whyte, who rarely speaks politics and political figures, must really be in admiration of Dr Bawumia to publicly describe him in such complimentary tone.