Bawumia’s favourite music genre is gospel, he sings it all the time - Aide

Spokesperson for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Gideon Boako has touted his boss's trait as a Godfearing person in his political and private life.

Speaking in interview on Peace FM, Dr Boako disclosed that the Vice President despite being a Muslim has gospel music as his favourite genre of music.



“I’ve mentioned it before that Dr Bawumia’s favourite music is gospel music which he sings all the time,” he disclosed.



Bawumia has over the years been preaching religious tolerance which has been a key selling point in his ongoing campaign for the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearership.



The NPP will hold a special delegates congress on August 26, 2023, to reduce the number of candidates from 10 to 5 before a national delegates congress election on November 4, 2023.



