'Be bold and propose to a man if you love him' – Apinto Queen mother tells women

Queen mother of Apinto Divisional Council, Nana Abena Boaduwaa II

The Queen mother of Apinto Divisional Council, Nana Abena Boaduwaa II has encouraged women to be bold to approach and propose to men they are attracted to.

She advised that any woman who falls in love with a man to find a proper way of approaching him or invite the person for lunch or dinner and expressed her feelings to the man.



Nana Abena Boaduwaa II made gave the advice at an event to mark International Women’s Day at Abekoase Tebe in the Prestea Huni-Valley municipality of the Western Region.



The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is; “#BreakTheBias. Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow.”



The event was organised by Gold Fields Ghana, Tarkwa Mine to commemorate the social, political and economic achievements of women.



Most women during this day come together to celebrate and rally for equal treatment and representation.

This year’s campaign calls on people to work towards a world that is equitable, inclusive, and free from bias and discrimination so the playing field is leveled for women moving forward.



The Vice President in charge of Sustainable Development at Gold Fields, West Africa, Dr. Celestina Allotey, advised women to develop the mentality of being capable to do all things irrespective of the cultural background.



She added that women are not meant to be in the kitchen but to also play active role in developing society.