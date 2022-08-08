Be careful - Xandy Kamel to Tracey Boakye

Xandy Kamel advises Tracey to be mindful of her friends

Two weeks after Tracey Boakye held a simple but elegant wedding in Kumasi, her friend, Xandy Kamel, has offered to give her a piece of advice that she believes will save her marriage.

Xandy Kamel, whose marriage did not last for two years, in an interview with blogger, Zionfelix, mentioned that if Tracey wants to enjoy her marriage, she should be mindful of her friends, which includes herself.



“My advice to Tracey is that she should avoid friends. The man should also avoid those who will tell him Tracey talks. Right now, everyone is saying Tracey is bragging because she is showing what she has. It is because God has blessed her and she is showing it off... She should be careful.



“The man should avoid those who will say that to him and always keep people with positive mindsets around him. Also, Tracey avoid friends, and avoid me,” she advised.



Explaining further what she meant by avoiding her friends, the actress clarified by saying she isn’t asking Tracey to ignore them completely but should know what to tell them.



“It's not to be loggerheads with me or fight with them but she should cut some things short and be more prayerful, extra prayerful. I know she prays. It will go a long to help her.

“The most annoying are naysayers and social media users. For example, when they say Zionfelix is dead, that means they are on their way to kill you,” she added.



She also shared a rumour circulating on social media that the self-acclaimed ‘East Legon land lady’ married her husband instead of the other way round.



“They have started talking. Some are saying she used her money to marry the man but how do they know all these things?



“Meanwhile, we all have two eyes and this is somebody who has lived in Germany for how many years. You can tell me the guy who has lived abroad has no money and you don't know the investments he has,” she concluded.



Tracey and Frank Badu Ntiamoah got married on July 28, 2022, in Kumasi.





Watch the latest episode of Moans & Cuddles below:











ADA/BB