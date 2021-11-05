Be careful, the law is real- Shatta cautions youth

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale

One week after he was granted bail for publication of false information, Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has cautioned ‘ghetto youth’ to be law-abiding.

According to Shatta Wale, he feigned his gun attack because God asked him to.



In a series of posts on his social media pages on Friday, October 29, Shatta Wale said that God asked him to sacrifice himself for a change in how religious leaders publicly announce death prophesies.



Shatta Wale in a recent tweet advised that “Too many young boys deh remand ooo..Be careful Ghetto youth!!. The Law is real #JailMan"



Real name Charles Nii Armah Mensah, Shatta Wale was on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, arrested when he turned himself in to the police after he was declared wanted for faking that he had been shot by unknown gunmen on Monday, October 18.

A series of Snapchat posts by his Personal Assistant known as Nana Dhope said the shooting happened at East Legon and Shatta Wale was being treated at an undisclosed hospital.



The police, after investigations, revealed they could not find the Dancehall King artiste after a thorough search and could also not find any evidence that he had been shot.



He was processed before the court and remanded for a week before being granted self-recognizance bail of GHc100,000.



Meanwhile, the ‘My Level’ singer is expected to appear before an Accra Circuit Court on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.