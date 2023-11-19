‘Be careful who you fall in love with’ – DJ Cuppy issues warning to single folks

DJ Cuppy with her ex-boyfriend

Popular disc jockey, Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, has given a piece of advice to single men and women about love.

In a post shared via her X handle, the billionaire heiress told them to be careful whom they fall in love with, and by extension, choose as a partner.



According to her, this is important because a home without peace is like the worst prison in the world.

The 31-year-old singer wrote, “The worst prison in the world is a home without peace. Be careful who you fall in love with."



Her post has sparked a barrage of comments on social media, with many sharing their thoughts about the advice and wondering if she was speaking from her personal experience.