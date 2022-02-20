Be consistent and creative to make money on social media – Kobby Kyei

Augustus Koranteng Kyei, popularly known as Kobby Kyei

Augustus Koranteng Kyei, popularly known as Kobby Kyei, has advised Ghanaian youth to focus on pursuing consistency and creativity if they want to monetize their social media content.

Using himself as an example, he shared he makes tons of cash from his social media platform especially, YouTube because of the content he shares.



Talking to Doctar Cann on Happy 98.9FM’s Ayekoo After Drive Show, he said, “The bottom line is, if you want to make money on social media then you need to have interesting and interactive content and be consistent with what you post.”



He believes social media platforms were created for people, hence they should be involved and feel a part of what is being posted.



“It’s funny how a lot of people create social media platforms and want results and want to eat from their post but are not consistent,” he said.



Citing an example of how he made money from his social media recently, he said, “I was recently in France with actress Jackie Appiah and comedian Nana Yeboah and as a blogger, I know my YouTube is monetized. Knowing people liked Nana Yeboah due to his sense of humor, I had to create content because it is my job as a blogger to create content everywhere.”



He emphasized that, from the airport to Nana Yeboah’s cooking and every vital thing done on the trip, he posted 13 contents about Nana Yeboah and the trip. When we got to Ghana at the end of the month and I checked my income, “I had made close to 11,000cedis within that short time.”

According to him, he was shocked because it was 100k views and although he knew people liked his content, he was not expecting that number of views within that time frame.



He advised the youth and people who want to make money out of social media to note this down.



“If you’re a Youtuber or social media influencer, you need to be consistent with what you do. If you post today and your next post is in 5 months or 2 months you will lose your followers.”



He shared that if you have the numbers, then you got them because the followers are there for you and are waiting to consume your content so they expect you to deliver every day.



“You have to be consistent and creative about your content and also find your niche. When you do all these, the money will start coming in gradually,” he mentioned.