Be constructive with your criticism of Black Sherif – Stonebwoy to Ghanaians

Ghanaian Afropop and Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has asked Ghanaians to be mindful of their criticisms in order not to destroy Black Sherif’s growing career.

Reacting to concerns that the ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ hitmaker sings in one pattern, Stonebwoy told Lantam Papanko on GHOne TV that “I am not a critique, I am a fellow artiste so I leave it to the critiques to enjoy their opinions, what I care about is they should make constructive criticism. Few of them criticize from personal observations and personal feelings add up to destroy the growing career.”



He also revealed that he reached out to Black Sherif for collaboration but there hasn’t been any response on that.



Stonebwoy, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, has just been signed by Universal Music Records to the global Def Jam artist family. The announcement coincided with the release of his first label single “Therapy” across all streaming platforms, as well as its accompanying hot video shot in Ghana, which is set to premiere on May 13th.



The song follows an already illustrious career that includes four albums, countless hit songs, and movie roles, not to mention his philanthropic work as part of the “Livingstone Foundation,” which educates young Africans and elevates the youth of Ghana.

