‘Be grateful you have a nice accent, handsome president like Akufo-Addo’ – Schwarzenegger to Ghanaians

Afia Schwarzenegger 1 620x424 Afia Schwarzenegger is a Ghanaian Comedienne, Socialite

Tue, 7 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Controversial Ghanaian comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, has asked Ghanaians to count themselves blessed enough to have a president like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Stating reasons Ghanaians must count themselves lucky, Afia said she is currently in Germany where train and bus workers are demonstrating against the government, in the quest to demand a better life.

Making reference to Nigeria, Afia said the citizens will ‘kill’ to have a president like Akufo-Addo, thereby citing, that they have currently rejected their president-elect, Mr. Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

In what was meant to be a goodwill message on Independence Day, Afia Schwarzenegger was spotted on Instagram asking Ghanaians to cut Akufo-Addo some slack.

“Nowhere cool. Come to Germany and see. The bus and train drivers are on demonstration. Be happy that you are a Ghanaian and be grateful that Nana Addo is your president, because Nigerians wished they had a handsome, young-looking president like ours. Also, our president speaks good English and has a nice speaking accent. Be grateful that you have a president like Nana Akufo-Addo who will not lick the microphone when he speaks. And we are breaking the eight with Bawumia.”

Tinubu was elected president of Nigeria in a recent election that saw him poll 8.8 million votes to defeat former-associate-turned-foe Atiku Abubakar and surprise frontrunner Peter Obi, who scored 6.9 million and 6.1 million, respectively.

Afia Schwarzenegger has since been trolling Nigerians for electing what she termed as ‘an old feeble’ man as a president.

The comedienne and Kwame A Plus have shared earlier posts on social media where they were captured mocking Nigerians for their new choice of leadership.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
