Be honest to your followers about your source of income - Naana Kay to celebrities

Makeup artiste and CEO of Naana Kay Brides, Naana has urged Ghanaian celebrities to be honest about their sources of income to prevent people from copying blindly their lavish lifestyles using foul means.

In an interview with SVTV Africa's DJ Nyaami, Naana indicated that these popular figures are role models to a lot of young people, thereby following their path.



“They forget that there are people who look up to them. Some of them have to be honest about their line of business. It is quite sensible to know that you're involved in a line of businesses so that the young ones will know that you work hard. But it doesn't come from just being on TV.



If that is not made clear, the young may think otherwise and just jump into acting at the least chance because they think after one or two movies, they will like Nana Ama McBrown or Nadia Buari,” she said.

Naana is a professional make-up artist here in Accra. She holds training sessions for aspiring make-up artists for different purposes; for personal use, business etc.



