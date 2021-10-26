'Be lenient with us else by December most of us will be in jail' – Captain Planet pleads IGP

Captain Planet is a popular Ghanaian musician

Following the recent arrests of Shatta Wale and Medikal, Captain Planet has revealed that most celebrities are currently living in shock and fear.

The former 4×4 group member who seems displeased with the development has therefore called on the IGP to be lenient in his discharge of duties.



According to him, with the tangent the IGP is going, most celebrities might end up in jail before the Christmas festivities.



He said by December, it is possible that there will be no celebrity left to entertain Ghanaians.

“Sure we are all shaking but we would like to humbly beg the IGP that he should be lenient with us and use this as a sign of caution,” he stated on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM.



“We have laws in this country and it’s true that when you offend the laws, the police must deal with you so I won’t support any form of wrongdoing. So we ought to be cautious and plead that he should slow down things a bit with us, otherwise by December most of us will be in jail,” he added.



In the same light, Afia Schwarznegger has also pleaded with the IGP to tone down his level of strictness else celebrities will be forced to flee the country.