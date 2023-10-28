Be motivated you have haters – Yvonne Nelson to followers

Yvoone Nelson

Actress Yvonne Nelson has admonished her followers to be motivated by people who hate them.

She believes that hate should spur people on to greatness rather than give up on their dreams.



It is not clear what necessitated her recent tweet.



Her tweet read, “Charley, sometimes do it for the haters. Let them motivate you……to never stop”.

Yvonne Nelson is known to speak up against bad governance and is credited with the Dumsor Must Stop demonstration during the John Dramani Mahama era.



She continues to call the current government out for bad governance and corruption, among others, which have made life unbearable for the people of Ghana.



