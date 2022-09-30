Be patient you will die, don't commit suicide - Eno Barony

Female rapper, Eno Barony

Ghanaian female rapper, Eno Barony, has advised netizens to take it easy with life when experiencing hardships.

According to the artiste in an Instagram post, she noted that death would come for everyone so, people shouldn't rush to end their lives.



“Life is too short to commit suicide. BE PATIENT YOU WILL DIE #Okay,” she shared on September 29, 2022.



Eno likewise copied the post from Instagram to Twitter which got the eyes of senior journalist, Bridget Otoo.



The media personality enjoyed the post and retweeted it with another inscription, "Oh No."



One can't figure out whether she was certifying the rapper's subtitle or contradicting it.

Aside from her, some social media users added their voices to the post while praising her for her the wise words.



One user said, “The strongest soldiers fight the hardest fights” while another said, “Be strong dear, no matter what is going through, everything is going to be fine one day.”





Life is too short to commit suicide BE PATIENT YOU WILL DIE #Okay pic.twitter.com/jjBaPMPkkw — #OKAY (@eno_barony) September 29, 2022

