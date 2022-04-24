Be ready to pay me more than GH₵10,000 a month – Blakk Rasta to potential employers

Blakk Rasta is a radio presenter, pundit cum musician

Popular Ghanaian radio presenter, Blakk Rasta, has insisted that he wouldn’t accept anything less than GH₵10,000 from any potential employer.



Spelling out some conditions for any organization that intends to employ him following his exit from Zylofon media, Blakk Rasta said he would not compromise on the said amount.



Before moving to Zylofon FM, Blakk Rasta established that any radio station willing to work with him must be ready to give him a car, and pay him a monthly salary of Gh¢10,000 among other conditions of service that he got from Zylofon Media.

But currently, the popular broadcaster has launched a new ‘rate card’.



“I work whole-heartedly and the Blakk Rasta brand’s has grown bigger and has moved up. So, any radio station that wants to work with me must be able to pay me more than Gh¢10,000 in addition to other benefits and most important of all also give me the freedom to operate”, he stated in an interview with Graphic showbiz.



Touching on other matters, Blakk Rasta, who is currently running his Taxi Driver show on Pan African TV and on Youtube, said he had plans to establish his own radio and TV station.



“It is my plan to establish my own radio and television station and I know it will happen no matter how long it takes,” he stated.