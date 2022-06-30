Be spiritually strong or risk being defeated in the music industry - Yaw Tog warns

Rapper Yaw Tog

Ghanaian rapper, Yaw Tog who broke into the music scene during the Kumerican wave has disclosed that he faced spiritual attacks that nearly pushed him out of active music.



The award-winning rapper who has been missing in action for months explained in a tweet that he nearly got defeated by his "enemies" because he wasn't spiritually fortified.



He has therefore warned up-and-coming musicians to be prepared for the spiritual battle in the industry which is mostly not talked about. Tog added that the attacks have rendered many talented singers 'dead'.

He again appealed to young musicians to be wary of fake friends who are always looking for an opportunity to hinder the progress of promising acts.



"I feel like advising the young ones wishing to do music in the near future please be strong in the spiritual world too. I got defeated early this year but I’m back again and be beware of fake friends please," read his tweet dated June 25.



The 'Sore' hitmaker has a number of awards to his credit including the 2021 VGMA Hip Hop Song of the Year and the Best Discovery at the 4Syte MVAS21 Awards.



Popular among his songs include 'Fake Ex', 'Sei Mu', 'Azul', 'Mood' and 'Y33gye'.



