Be tactful when dealing with record labels - Kobla Jnr advises young artistes

Musician Kobla Jnr

Smooth crooner and former Black Avenue Music signee, Kobla Jnr has tipped up-and-coming artistes on how not to end up cornered by a music label.

There have been lots of instances where new artistes, out of desperation, sign deals with record labels and leave within the shortest time due to misunderstandings. Kobla Jnr, talking to Kokonsa Kester on YFM’s Weekend Rush, shared how artistes can avoid this situation.



He advised that it is very important that they carefully read through contracts over and over before putting a pen on the paper to sign.



“It’s a contract and once your signature is on there, it represents you so you should be very careful”, he warned.



Kobla noted that now, the internet is very accessible, hence upon landing a contract, the best thing for an artiste to do is to research the terms of the contract and be sure of everything that he or she is agreeing to.

According to the singer, who is now riding solo and doing extremely well regardless, new artistes should not be desperate to be signed onto a label because although it does a lot of good to be signed onto one, an artiste can equally flourish on his own since there is easy access to the internet now.



“You can do it on your own. You just need a lot of dedication, hard work, and consistency like what I’m doing now”, the ‘Badman’ hitmaker further urged.



Kobla recently released a new song titled ‘Spoilt Child’ featuring Pappy Kojo. This jam is currently out on all music streaming platforms and is already making waves all across the country.