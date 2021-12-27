Be thankful to Ghana for supporting your artistes - Shatta Wale to Nigerians

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has argued that the success of the Nigerian music industry can be traced to the massive support from Ghanaians.



His statement comes at a time where he has been called out by Nigerians for disrespecting their local artistes and also describing their entire populace as "stupid".



Shatta Wale on Saturday during his performance at the Freedom Concert organised by himself and rapper Medikal noted that Ghanaian artsites have been misled into believing that they can not sell out shows without putting onboard, artistes from Nigerians.

“Do know that majority of people in the Ghana music industry are fools? They told me that I won’t be able to fill my stadium. I don’t look up to any stupid Nigeria artiste I look up to my fans. Fuck Nigeria,” said an agitated Shatta Wale.



Following the backlash received from Nigerians over his insults, an unperturbed Shatta Wale has said that he still stands by his earlier statement.



He added that Nigerians should be grateful to Ghanaians for the love and support showed their artiste over the years.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, the award-winning singer wrote: "I won’t follow follow your artiste like some of my colleagues .. me if you do ago wash ur face with ur own shame ..Be thankful to Ghana for supporting your artiste and stop talking trash on here ..Fuckers !!"



The Shatta Movement family, die-hard fans of Shatta in reaction to his statement have praised him for the courage demonstrated.

According to them, the "Ayoo" crooner is the 'Yaa Asantewaa' in the music industry as he has dared to say the 'truth" that no Ghanaian artiste can ever voice out.



Citizen Yao wrote: "Nigerian artists are in Ghana to seek freedom, peace and support for their music. They can't live happily in Nigeria so Nigerians better put respect on Ghanaians for supporting your own. We are aware u guys have used the Nigeria Broadcasting Code to blacklist foreign music."







Another fan, Fredua added that Shatta was right and called Nigerians to be grateful to Ghanaians. He wrote: "He noe attack any Nigerian artist...He says you guys should learn to appreciate the support We give you guys! And you and I know what he is saying is true!"



A third, Figo Darling added: "Wat Shatta is saying we Ghanaians should support dat guy cos Nigerians don’t support us koraaa buh we use to worship dem wen Dey are in Ghana."

As for Nigerians they think they can always say what they want to say Fuck your talks ya’ll who think I spoke the truth this ,I don’t even remember you guys promoting Ghanaian artiste in your country ,until u guys will realize your artiste blow in Ghana to say thank you ..F. — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) December 27, 2021

How many times



Our artiste have been in nigeria promoting their albums etc ..how many times have u guys given my colleagues the same fame Ghana has given your so called artiste …Learn sense and stop this nonesense ???????? — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) December 27, 2021