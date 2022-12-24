0
Menu
Entertainment

Be vigilant with what you eat, drink during this festive season – Kofi Kinaata

Kofi Kinaata 34.png Songwriter, Kofi Kinaata

Sat, 24 Dec 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

‘Everyday’ crooner and songwriter, Kofi Kinaata, has cautioned Ghanaians to be careful of what they eat or drink at parties during this yuletide.

“Let us meet at parties to celebrate during this festive season but always remember to be very vigilant,” he advised.

The multiple award-winning musician in an exclusive interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM advised that people must be vigilant when they attend events.

He cautioned “The food or drinks that are served or some mixture that has been done if you don’t know what’s involved be vigilant."

Born Martin King Arthur, Kofi Kinaata insists that people must pay attention to detail this festive season and be inquisitive when served with drinkables.

“If you didn’t open the bottle yourself and they’re serving you with already opened bottle drinks then you have to look sharp because this world is very sweet,” he said sighted by MyNewsGh.com reporter Amansan Krakye.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo