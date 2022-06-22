Be your own source of empowerment – Women advised

Lady Reverend Fortune Asamoah Kesse

Lady Rev. Fortune Asamoah Kesse, President, WIEG- Central Region, has advised ladies to make it a point to empower themselves.

According to her, self-empowerment is the antidote for disappointment and complacency.



Speaking to Abigail Appiah on etv Ghana’s Girl Gibes show, she said, “There are times that you are in need of things and the very people you’re looking forward to helping you are nowhere to be found so as a woman you need to empower yourself.”



She emphasized that, training oneself doesn’t have to necessarily do with going to school, “but rather, it can be done where ever you find yourself or identifying whatever it is you’re good at.”

“Make sure you put your all in and come out with something good. For example, if it’s cooking, you’re good at, ask yourself how best you can package it or transform it to take you to the next levels. So being self-empowered does not only limit us to the educational level but I believe that wherever you find yourself, you must make sure there is something within you people can also depend on,” she stated.



The woman of God however stated that since one cannot give what they don’t have, they must, first of all, build themselves “before they can empower everyone around them.”